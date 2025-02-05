Left Menu

Dibrugarh University Litfest Celebrates African Narratives

The second Dibrugarh University Literature Festival featured over 120 writers in 50 sessions, emphasizing African literature and culture. Highlights included Tete-Michel Kpomassie's Greenland journey and reflections on human existence by Dr. Nagen Saikia. The festival aligns with National Education Policy 2022, promoting art and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:35 IST
The Dibrugarh University Literature Festival commenced with an impressive lineup of over 120 writers participating in 50 sessions over four days, marking a significant cultural event.

84-year-old author Tete-Michel Kpomassie captivated the audience by sharing his unique experiences from Togo to Greenland, as documented in his book 'An African in Greenland'.

The festival, celebrating Africa's vibrant cultural tapestry, coincides with the university's diamond jubilee and reflects the National Education Policy 2022, emphasizing art and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

