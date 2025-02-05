Dibrugarh University Litfest Celebrates African Narratives

The Dibrugarh University Literature Festival commenced with an impressive lineup of over 120 writers participating in 50 sessions over four days, marking a significant cultural event.

84-year-old author Tete-Michel Kpomassie captivated the audience by sharing his unique experiences from Togo to Greenland, as documented in his book 'An African in Greenland'.

The festival, celebrating Africa's vibrant cultural tapestry, coincides with the university's diamond jubilee and reflects the National Education Policy 2022, emphasizing art and culture.

