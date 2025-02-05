Left Menu

Vinexpo Asia 2025 Returns to Singapore: A Gateway to Success

Vinexpo Asia 2025 returns to Singapore, promising a robust trade show with 1,100 exhibitors and 11,000 visitors. As a key event in the Asia-Pacific wine and spirits market, it aims to unlock opportunities amidst global challenges and showcase innovation through a dynamic program.

  • Singapore

Vinexpo Asia 2025 is set to return to Singapore, establishing itself once more as a cornerstone event for the wine and spirits sector in the Asia-Pacific region. The exhibition will draw 1,100 exhibitors representing over 20 countries and is expected to attract 11,000 professional visitors.

Taking place from May 27 to 29 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore reinforces its status as a business hub, pivotal for addressing the declining global consumption trends. The program aims to capitalize on Southeast Asia's growth potential, welcoming stakeholders from diverse markets, including both mature and emerging sectors.

The event will spotlight organic wine with the introduction of the 'Welcome to the Organic World' section, and provide a stage for boutique producers via the Wines Unearthed showcase. The Vinexpo Academy will return with masterclasses and tastings, enhancing professional engagements and insights.

