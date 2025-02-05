Kangana Ranaut’s Cafe Dream Comes True with 'The Mountain Story'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to welcome patrons to her newly established cafe, 'The Mountain Story,' in Manali, with the grand opening scheduled for Valentine's Day.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Ranaut revealed how the venture fulfills a dream she has long cherished. The post included a video showcasing the cafe's warm interiors.

Fans unearthed a 2013 interview where Ranaut mentioned her future ambitions of opening a restaurant, highlighting her culinary passion. Interestingly, actress Deepika Padukone, also present in the interview, quipped about being Ranaut's first customer.

(With inputs from agencies.)