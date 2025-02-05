Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut’s Cafe Dream Comes True with 'The Mountain Story'

Kangana Ranaut is set to open her cafe, 'The Mountain Story,' in Manali on Valentine's Day. This move fulfills a long-held dream of the actress, who previously expressed her desire to have her own eatery. An old interview revealed her passion for cooking and running a cafe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:55 IST
Kangana Ranaut’s Cafe Dream Comes True with 'The Mountain Story'
cafe
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to welcome patrons to her newly established cafe, 'The Mountain Story,' in Manali, with the grand opening scheduled for Valentine's Day.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Ranaut revealed how the venture fulfills a dream she has long cherished. The post included a video showcasing the cafe's warm interiors.

Fans unearthed a 2013 interview where Ranaut mentioned her future ambitions of opening a restaurant, highlighting her culinary passion. Interestingly, actress Deepika Padukone, also present in the interview, quipped about being Ranaut's first customer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025