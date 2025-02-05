WAVES 2025: Unleashing India's Creative Vision through Reel Making

The World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 has launched a groundbreaking initiative: the 'Reel Making' challenge, boasting 3,379 registrations from across India and 20 international countries. This event, a key feature of WAVES 2025, mirrors the Indian government's 'Create in India' vision, which aims to empower creative talents domestically and globally.

With registration closing on March 15, 2025, the challenge has garnered significant international interest from countries including Afghanistan, the United States, and Germany, among others. Within India, entries have flowed in from far-flung locations such as Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and Kargil in Ladakh. Participants over 20 will develop short reels addressing themes like 'Viksit Bharat' and 'India @ 2047', celebrating the nation's progress and future potential.

This competition provides a stage for creative storytellers to express their vision of India's innovative journey through 30-60 second films. Winners will receive invitations to exclusive events, including a Meta-hosted masterclass and a feature in the WAVES Hall of Fame. The summit channels Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of enhancing India's global creative status, aiming to establish a new identity in media and entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)