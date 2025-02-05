India's Retail Boom: International Brands Flock to Thriving Market

In 2024, India experienced a notable surge in international retail presence as 27 foreign brands entered the market, almost doubling from 14 in 2023, as reported by real estate consultant JLL India.

Key sectors attracting these brands include beauty, fashion, and accessories, with Delhi-NCR emerging as a preferred location for many of these newcomers, particularly from the EMEA region.

Experts highlight that India's evolving retail landscape is fueled by increasing demand for luxury goods, urbanization, and higher disposable income, positioning the country as a dynamic hotspot for both international and domestic retailers.

(With inputs from agencies.)