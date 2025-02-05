Left Menu

India's Retail Boom: International Brands Flock to Thriving Market

In 2024, India saw an influx of 27 international retail brands, nearly doubling from the previous year, thanks to growing luxury demand and urbanization. Popular areas for these expansions include Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. The trend is supported by rising disposable incomes and evolving shopping preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:10 IST
In 2024, India experienced a notable surge in international retail presence as 27 foreign brands entered the market, almost doubling from 14 in 2023, as reported by real estate consultant JLL India.

Key sectors attracting these brands include beauty, fashion, and accessories, with Delhi-NCR emerging as a preferred location for many of these newcomers, particularly from the EMEA region.

Experts highlight that India's evolving retail landscape is fueled by increasing demand for luxury goods, urbanization, and higher disposable income, positioning the country as a dynamic hotspot for both international and domestic retailers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

