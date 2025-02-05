Left Menu

Vikrant Massey Returns to Screen: New Projects and Clarifications

Vikrant Massey is working on a new series with Rajkumar Hirani in Goa. There were previous rumors of his retirement following a cryptic post, which he clarified was just a hiatus for health and family reasons. Vikrant remains grateful for the support from his fans.

Bollywood star Vikrant Massey is back with a bang, with several exciting projects in his portfolio, including a much-anticipated series directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani. Vikrant's team confirmed that the actor is currently shooting for the series in Goa, although details about the schedule remain closely guarded.

The industry is abuzz with anticipation as the shoot continues in the scenic coastal state, yet an official announcement about the project is still pending. Vikrant's return to the silver screen follows a year marked by speculation over his career direction after a mysterious post led to rumors of his retirement.

Clarifying the confusion, Vikrant emphasized that his intention was never to retire but to take a temporary hiatus due to his physical and mental health. "Acting is my passion, and it's given me everything," he stated, expressing a desire to 'recalibrate' and return rejuvenated. He also took a moment to thank his fans for their unwavering support, announcing plans to focus on his family before making a full comeback.

