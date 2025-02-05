Visionary Leader Aga Khan Passes Away: A Legacy of Humanitarian Excellence
The passing of the Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, has drawn condolences from prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Remembered for his dedication to humanitarian causes, the Aga Khan built a vast network of institutions supporting health and education worldwide.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in India's Lok Sabha, conveyed his sorrow over the death of the Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims. Describing him as a visionary dedicated to humanitarian and educational progress, Gandhi extended condolences on social media.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge similarly mourned the loss of His Highness the Aga Khan, recognizing his contributions across health, culture, and economic development. He highlighted the spiritual leader's commitment to fostering betterment in numerous global sectors.
The Aga Khan, who took on spiritual responsibilities at just 20, passed away on Tuesday at 88. Known for investing billions from his material empire into homes, hospitals, and schools in developing regions, his will professes the succession of his spiritual leadership in Lisbon, to be made public post-family and religious counsel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
