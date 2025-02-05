Transforming Polling Booths into Festive Hubs for Voters
Polling booths in the city underwent vibrant transformations to evoke a festive spirit among voters. Various booths displayed colorful decorations featuring celebrities and themes to highlight women empowerment and the achievements of paralympians. Special accommodations were made for visually-impaired voters, while facilities varied across different localities.
- Country:
- India
Polling booths across the city became vibrant hubs, adorned with colorful decorations and posters of celebrities to capture a festive electoral atmosphere. These initiatives aimed to entice and engage voters during their visit.
A notable feature was the pink-themed booth in Badli Assembly, honoring women's contributions with images of influential figures like Lata Mangeshkar and Kalpana Chawla.
Special attention was given to inclusivity with a booth designed for visually-impaired voters, highlighting significant symbols in braille. However, disparities in facilities like first-aid were noted, highlighting varying levels of preparedness across the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Women Empowerment or Mere Benefits? Inside India's Political Strategy
Women Empowerment Takes Center Stage in Arunachal Pradesh's Political Arena
Punjab's Women Empowerment in the Drug Abuse Battle
ParaSports 2025: Celebrating Strength and Inclusivity
Tripura Signs MoU with Digital India Bhashini to Boost Regional Languages and Digital Inclusivity