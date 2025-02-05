Transforming Polling Booths into Festive Hubs for Voters

Polling booths across the city became vibrant hubs, adorned with colorful decorations and posters of celebrities to capture a festive electoral atmosphere. These initiatives aimed to entice and engage voters during their visit.

A notable feature was the pink-themed booth in Badli Assembly, honoring women's contributions with images of influential figures like Lata Mangeshkar and Kalpana Chawla.

Special attention was given to inclusivity with a booth designed for visually-impaired voters, highlighting significant symbols in braille. However, disparities in facilities like first-aid were noted, highlighting varying levels of preparedness across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)