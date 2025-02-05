Left Menu

Transforming Polling Booths into Festive Hubs for Voters

Polling booths in the city underwent vibrant transformations to evoke a festive spirit among voters. Various booths displayed colorful decorations featuring celebrities and themes to highlight women empowerment and the achievements of paralympians. Special accommodations were made for visually-impaired voters, while facilities varied across different localities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:26 IST
Polling booths across the city became vibrant hubs, adorned with colorful decorations and posters of celebrities to capture a festive electoral atmosphere. These initiatives aimed to entice and engage voters during their visit.

A notable feature was the pink-themed booth in Badli Assembly, honoring women's contributions with images of influential figures like Lata Mangeshkar and Kalpana Chawla.

Special attention was given to inclusivity with a booth designed for visually-impaired voters, highlighting significant symbols in braille. However, disparities in facilities like first-aid were noted, highlighting varying levels of preparedness across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

