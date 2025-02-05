Left Menu

TTD Enforces Disciplinary Measures on Non-Hindu Employees

Eighteen employees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), accused of practicing non-Hindu faiths, are barred from temple events. TTD, manager of the Sri Venkateswara temple, has issued a circular enforcing this disciplinary action. The move calls for policy discussions regarding employment of non-Hindus in religious institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Eighteen employees of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have been barred from participating in any religious and spiritual events at the temple. This decision comes as a disciplinary measure against employees allegedly practicing non-Hindu faiths, as per an official statement made on Wednesday.

The TTD, custodian of the revered Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, issued a circular announcing this ban, signaling stricter enforcement of its religious guidelines. The move highlights the tension surrounding employment policies at religious institutions.

In a previous meeting, the TTD board, led by chairman BR Naidu, initiated dialogue with governmental authorities to reassess policies concerning the employment of non-Hindus, emphasizing the need for clarity and consistency in its religious mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

