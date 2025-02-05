Uniting Hindus for a Flourishing Future: RSS Chief's Call for Unity

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has urged for unity among Hindus, stating that a cohesive society is essential for flourishing. Speaking at the Hindu Ekta Sammelan in Kerala, he called for treating all Hindus as one, disregarding differences in caste, region, or language.

Bhagwat emphasized that Hinduism inherently supports using knowledge for learning, wealth for charity, and power for aiding the disadvantaged. He stated that no one is superior or inferior in Hindu dharma, and untouchability should be abolished. Unity, he claimed, could benefit not just Hindus but the entire world.

Addressing environmental concerns, Bhagwat recommended saving water, planting trees, and reducing plastic use. He also linked youth drug issues in Kerala to a lack of moral values at home, advocating for family discussions on heritage. "The world is looking to Hindustan for guidance," he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)