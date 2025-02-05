Maharashtra Allocates Funds for Ganjgolai's Historic Revamp

In a move to preserve and enhance Latur's rich heritage, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has committed funding for the beautification of Ganjgolai. Recognized as a vital commercial hub and historic landmark, the enhancements will respect its cultural significance while modernizing access roads.

During a district-level meeting, Pawar stressed the importance of architectural harmony and increasing civic amenities in Latur. The finance minister was joined by other state officials to discuss a range of issues, including infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture-related services.

The meeting also saw discussions on ongoing initiatives, such as the 'Balantvida' program, enhancing power infrastructure, and improving sanitation. Efforts will focus on distributing quality resources and elevating community services to benefit residents.

