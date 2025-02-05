Left Menu

Maharashtra Allocates Funds for Ganjgolai's Historic Revamp

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced funding for the beautification of Ganjgolai, a historic landmark in Latur. The initiative aims to enhance its heritage value and improve civic amenities. A recent meeting also focused on infrastructure, sanitation, and community welfare efforts in the district.

Updated: 05-02-2025 21:10 IST
  • India

In a move to preserve and enhance Latur's rich heritage, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has committed funding for the beautification of Ganjgolai. Recognized as a vital commercial hub and historic landmark, the enhancements will respect its cultural significance while modernizing access roads.

During a district-level meeting, Pawar stressed the importance of architectural harmony and increasing civic amenities in Latur. The finance minister was joined by other state officials to discuss a range of issues, including infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture-related services.

The meeting also saw discussions on ongoing initiatives, such as the 'Balantvida' program, enhancing power infrastructure, and improving sanitation. Efforts will focus on distributing quality resources and elevating community services to benefit residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

