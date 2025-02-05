Hope Emerges in Mahant Satyendra Das's Critical Health Battle

Mahant Satyendra Das, the distinguished chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, remains critically ill following a brain stroke, but recent medical updates offer a glimmer of hope as his condition shows signs of improvement. This was confirmed in a statement by the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) on Wednesday.

Das, aged 85 and afflicted with diabetes and hypertension, was admitted to the institution on Sunday, where he continues to receive specialized care in the Neurology Intensive Care Unit. Current medical evaluations indicate no significant changes since his last CT scan, though vigilant monitoring by the attending doctors persists.

Having assumed the role of head priest at the Ram temple since the age of 20, Das has been an influential figure in Ayodhya, especially noted for his presence during the contentious Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 1992. His long-standing service adds gravity to his current health plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)