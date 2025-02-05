Left Menu

Hope Emerges in Mahant Satyendra Das's Critical Health Battle

Mahant Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, is in critical condition after a brain stroke but is showing signs of improvement. The 85-year-old priest, who also suffers from diabetes and hypertension, remains in SGPGI's Neurology ICU, with doctors closely monitoring his health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:12 IST
Hope Emerges in Mahant Satyendra Das's Critical Health Battle
  • Country:
  • India

Mahant Satyendra Das, the distinguished chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, remains critically ill following a brain stroke, but recent medical updates offer a glimmer of hope as his condition shows signs of improvement. This was confirmed in a statement by the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) on Wednesday.

Das, aged 85 and afflicted with diabetes and hypertension, was admitted to the institution on Sunday, where he continues to receive specialized care in the Neurology Intensive Care Unit. Current medical evaluations indicate no significant changes since his last CT scan, though vigilant monitoring by the attending doctors persists.

Having assumed the role of head priest at the Ram temple since the age of 20, Das has been an influential figure in Ayodhya, especially noted for his presence during the contentious Babri Masjid demolition on December 6, 1992. His long-standing service adds gravity to his current health plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025