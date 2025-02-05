TTD Bars Employees Over Non-Hindu Practices: A Religious Controversy

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has prohibited 18 of its employees from participating in religious activities due to alleged involvement in non-Hindu practices, according to an official memo issued on February 1.

TTD's decision, backed by Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, emphasizes the policy that all employees adhere to Hindu traditions, a stance supported by the TDP-led NDA government.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed no objections to the TTD's move, while also questioning the Andhra CM on supporting the BJP's Waqf Bill requiring non-Muslims on Waqf Boards.

