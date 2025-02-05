TTD Bars Employees Over Non-Hindu Practices: A Religious Controversy
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) barred 18 employees from religious activities for engaging in non-Hindu practices. Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh supported the decision, aligning with TDP-led government policies. TTD insists all staff adhere to Hindu traditions, while AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi shows no objection.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has prohibited 18 of its employees from participating in religious activities due to alleged involvement in non-Hindu practices, according to an official memo issued on February 1.
TTD's decision, backed by Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, emphasizes the policy that all employees adhere to Hindu traditions, a stance supported by the TDP-led NDA government.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed no objections to the TTD's move, while also questioning the Andhra CM on supporting the BJP's Waqf Bill requiring non-Muslims on Waqf Boards.
