TTD Bars Employees Over Non-Hindu Practices: A Religious Controversy

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) barred 18 employees from religious activities for engaging in non-Hindu practices. Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh supported the decision, aligning with TDP-led government policies. TTD insists all staff adhere to Hindu traditions, while AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi shows no objection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has prohibited 18 of its employees from participating in religious activities due to alleged involvement in non-Hindu practices, according to an official memo issued on February 1.

TTD's decision, backed by Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, emphasizes the policy that all employees adhere to Hindu traditions, a stance supported by the TDP-led NDA government.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed no objections to the TTD's move, while also questioning the Andhra CM on supporting the BJP's Waqf Bill requiring non-Muslims on Waqf Boards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

