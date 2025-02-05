Left Menu

Black Sabbath's Legendary Farewell: 'Back to the Beginning'

Black Sabbath announces their final live performance 'Back to the Beginning', featuring the original lineup and guest stars. The event, supporting charities, marks a historic moment as Ozzy Osbourne and bandmates reunite for the first time in two decades to bid a final farewell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:57 IST
Black Sabbath (Image source: Instagram @blacksabbath). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Iconic heavy metal band Black Sabbath has confirmed the details of their last-ever live concert, marking the end of an era for the pioneers of the genre. Scheduled for July 5, the concert, intriguing titled 'Back to the Beginning', will feature the original lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, as reported by Variety on Wednesday.

The star-studded event will also showcase performances by major acts like Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera, among others. Additionally, a supergroup with stars like Slash from Guns N' Roses and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan will be present. Tom Morello is set to take on the role of musical director at this beneficent concert, where proceeds will go to Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorn Children's Hospice.

This concert will mark the first reunion of Black Sabbath's original lineup in two decades. Ozzy Osbourne, who has struggled with health issues leading to past performance cancellations, will perform a solo set before joining his bandmates for one last time. Despite previous final tour announcements, the members' advanced age suggests this performance will be their true farewell. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

