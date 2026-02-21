Left Menu

DMK Forms Strategic Seat-Sharing Committee Amid Coalition Talks

The DMK has announced a seven-member seat-sharing committee led by senior leader T R Baalu to engage allies ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. With a focus on solidifying alliances and thwarting rival AIADMK, DMK aims for a majority win, excluding coalition chances.

The DMK has taken a strategic step ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections by forming a seven-member seat-sharing committee under the leadership of veteran leader T R Baalu. This move comes on the heels of securing an election pact with the DMDK, delivering a significant blow to its rival, the AIADMK, which had been courting the same ally for the NDA.

DMK insiders suggest that seat-sharing negotiations with its allies will begin on February 22. The party is expected to accommodate the DMDK and allocate more seats to the Congress. MDMK chief Vaiko has firmly asserted that there will be no coalition government, expressing confidence in the DMK's ability to return to power with an absolute majority.

In a surprising development, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam praised Chief Minister M K Stalin, signaling perceived good governance by the DMK. Meanwhile, DMK continues to focus on training booth committee members and amplifying membership drives as part of its public outreach efforts.

