Left Menu

Bihar's Battle Against Stubble Burning: Strict Measures to Curb Pollution

In Bihar, the government has suspended the Direct Benefit Transfer registration of 1,807 farmers for stubble burning violations. The move aims to curb air pollution and prevent soil fertility loss. Awareness campaigns and incentives for sustainable practices are being promoted to address this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-02-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 14:08 IST
Bihar's Battle Against Stubble Burning: Strict Measures to Curb Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle the persistent issue of stubble burning, the Bihar government has taken definitive action by suspending the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) registration of 1,807 farmers for violations. This suspension comes as part of the state's broader efforts to curb air pollution and safeguard soil fertility in the region.

According to a report by the Agriculture Department, DBT registrations of 49 additional farmers have also been suspended this year. The Bihar State Pollution Control Board chairperson, Devendra Kumar Shukla, emphasized the government's strict stance, noting that burning stubble would lead to denied financial assistance and subsidies. Farmers are provided with concessional electricity and subsidized diesel as part of the governmental support.

To further discourage stubble burning, the government has launched awareness initiatives and is offering subsidies on farm equipment. Additionally, farmers are being encouraged to sell green waste for biomass briquette production, which serves as a sustainable heat and cooking fuel alternative. The Bihar Economic Survey revealed a decline in stubble burning incidents for 2025, attributing this to increased vigilance and awareness measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

 India
2
Tensions Escalate: Key Developments in Ukraine and Russia Conflict

Tensions Escalate: Key Developments in Ukraine and Russia Conflict

 Russia
3
Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

 India
4
Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026