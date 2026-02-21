Bihar's Battle Against Stubble Burning: Strict Measures to Curb Pollution

In a bid to tackle the persistent issue of stubble burning, the Bihar government has taken definitive action by suspending the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) registration of 1,807 farmers for violations. This suspension comes as part of the state's broader efforts to curb air pollution and safeguard soil fertility in the region.

According to a report by the Agriculture Department, DBT registrations of 49 additional farmers have also been suspended this year. The Bihar State Pollution Control Board chairperson, Devendra Kumar Shukla, emphasized the government's strict stance, noting that burning stubble would lead to denied financial assistance and subsidies. Farmers are provided with concessional electricity and subsidized diesel as part of the governmental support.

To further discourage stubble burning, the government has launched awareness initiatives and is offering subsidies on farm equipment. Additionally, farmers are being encouraged to sell green waste for biomass briquette production, which serves as a sustainable heat and cooking fuel alternative. The Bihar Economic Survey revealed a decline in stubble burning incidents for 2025, attributing this to increased vigilance and awareness measures.

