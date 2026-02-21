CRPF's Triumph Over Naxalism: A New Era of Peace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confidently declared that Naxalism will be eradicated from India by March 31, 2026, attributing this success to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). At the 87th CRPF Day Parade, held for the first time in the northeast, Shah commended the CRPF's pivotal role in eliminating stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and tackling ethnic violence in Manipur.

Highlighting the success of the 21-day Operation Black Forest along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, Shah noted the CRPF's determination and endurance under extreme temperatures. The operation resulted in the dismantling of a significant Naxal stronghold. Shah emphasized that these efforts have turned previous hotspots of violence into regions of peace and economic growth.

The home minister paid tribute to the sacrifices of CRPF personnel, acknowledging the loss of lives across various regions, and hailed the force's ongoing commitment to security and peace. He also awarded Gallantry medals to distinguished CRPF personnel, underscoring the force's role in national development and security.