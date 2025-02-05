Left Menu

A R Rahman Joins Ed Sheeran for Electrifying Chennai Jam

A R Rahman surprised fans by joining Ed Sheeran on stage during his concert in Chennai, delivering an exciting mashup performance of 'Shape of You' and 'Urvashi Urvashi'. The event was part of Sheeran's India tour, highlighting cross-cultural musical collaboration.

Chennai | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned music maestro A R Rahman made a surprise appearance at Ed Sheeran's concert in Chennai, treating fans to a thrilling performance. The unexpected jam session featured a creative mashup of Rahman's 'Urvashi Urvashi' and Sheeran's hit 'Shape of You', bringing the audience to their feet.

The excitement hit a crescendo as Sheeran introduced Rahman, a double Oscar winner known for his global musical contributions. The performance took place at the YMCA grounds as part of Sheeran's 'The Mathematics (+-=÷x) Tour', marking a significant moment in the India leg of the tour.

Prior to the event, Rahman and his son, A R Ameen, met Sheeran, with Ameen posting pictures on Instagram that captured moments from the interaction. Sheeran also engaged with students at Rahman's KM College of Music & Technology, recording a rendition of his song 'Perfect'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

