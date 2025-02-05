A R Rahman Joins Ed Sheeran for Electrifying Chennai Jam

Renowned music maestro A R Rahman made a surprise appearance at Ed Sheeran's concert in Chennai, treating fans to a thrilling performance. The unexpected jam session featured a creative mashup of Rahman's 'Urvashi Urvashi' and Sheeran's hit 'Shape of You', bringing the audience to their feet.

The excitement hit a crescendo as Sheeran introduced Rahman, a double Oscar winner known for his global musical contributions. The performance took place at the YMCA grounds as part of Sheeran's 'The Mathematics (+-=÷x) Tour', marking a significant moment in the India leg of the tour.

Prior to the event, Rahman and his son, A R Ameen, met Sheeran, with Ameen posting pictures on Instagram that captured moments from the interaction. Sheeran also engaged with students at Rahman's KM College of Music & Technology, recording a rendition of his song 'Perfect'.

