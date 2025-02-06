Left Menu

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini: New Aga Khan Ascends as Global Ismaili Ally

Rahim Al-Hussaini becomes the Aga Khan V, succeeding his father as the spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims. Educated in the U.S., Rahim supports the Aga Khan Development Network, focusing on health, education, and climate change. The network spans over 30 countries with a $1 billion budget.

Updated: 06-02-2025 00:24 IST
Rahim Al-Hussaini has been announced as the new Aga Khan, taking the mantle of spiritual leader for millions of Ismaili Muslims after the passing of his father. The appointment was confirmed in the will of his father, who died this Tuesday in Portugal.

The Aga Khan, considered a descendent of Prophet Muhammad by his followers, assumes a role similar to a head of state. Prince Rahim, the eldest son, studied at Brown University and has been involved in the Aga Khan Development Network, focusing on health care, education, and rural development across over 30 countries.

The late Aga Khan, recognized as "His Highness" by Queen Elizabeth, was known for bridging Muslim societies with the West. His philanthropic efforts include a network of hospitals in economically challenged regions like Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Ismailis, who have migrated globally, financially support the Aga Khan as their spiritual steward.

