Mumbai Police Tightens Grip: Intruder in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Identified

Mumbai Police conducted an identification parade for Shariful Islam Shehzad, accused in the high-profile Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, at Arthur Road Jail on Wednesday. Witnesses present during the attack identified Shehzad, who allegedly entered Khan's residence intent on theft, said officials.

Authorities allege that Shehzad attacked Saif Ali Khan, inflicting stab wounds during a confrontation. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital and has since been discharged. Police assert strong evidence, including CCTV footage and a positive facial recognition test, ties Shehzad to the crime.

The procession occurred in the office of the Senior Jailor, overseen by a Tehsildar and approved by the court. Staff nurse Ariyama Philip and aide Junu who were present during the attack, pointed out Shehzad. Additional Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya dismissed rumors of fingerprint mismatches, asserting ample evidence of Shehzad's culpability. Skeptics, including Shehzad's lawyer, criticize the investigation.

