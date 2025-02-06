Left Menu

Lawsuits Unravel in the Wake of 'It Ends With Us' Legal Battles

A crisis communications specialist has sued actor Blake Lively for defamation in a legal saga involving her co-star and director Justin Baldoni. Lively claims Jed Wallace and his firm, Street Relations, were part of a campaign to harm her reputation. Wallace denies the allegations and seeks damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-02-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 11:00 IST
Lawsuits Unravel in the Wake of 'It Ends With Us' Legal Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A complex legal drama unfolds as a Texas crisis communications specialist, Jed Wallace, files a defamation lawsuit against actor Blake Lively. The lawsuit, demanding USD 7 million, comes after Lively involved Wallace in her legal dispute with co-star and director Justin Baldoni over their film, "It Ends With Us".

Lively accused Wallace and his firm, Street Relations, of participating in a campaign to harm her reputation, claims he strongly denies. Wallace asserts he had no role in any alleged harassment or smear campaigns. His lawsuit argues that Lively's complaints lack evidence against him or his company.

The legal tensions originated from Lively's allegations of harassment during the film's production, leading to a series of countersuits. The film, based on Colleen Hoover's novel, has grossed nearly USD 150 million domestically, despite its controversial backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

Angola’s Freight Transport Faces Sustainability Challenges: UNCTAD Report Calls for Urgent Reforms

Pakistan’s Urgent Need for Epidemic Risk Financing: Key Insights from Country Diagnostics Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025