Lawsuits Unravel in the Wake of 'It Ends With Us' Legal Battles

A complex legal drama unfolds as a Texas crisis communications specialist, Jed Wallace, files a defamation lawsuit against actor Blake Lively. The lawsuit, demanding USD 7 million, comes after Lively involved Wallace in her legal dispute with co-star and director Justin Baldoni over their film, "It Ends With Us".

Lively accused Wallace and his firm, Street Relations, of participating in a campaign to harm her reputation, claims he strongly denies. Wallace asserts he had no role in any alleged harassment or smear campaigns. His lawsuit argues that Lively's complaints lack evidence against him or his company.

The legal tensions originated from Lively's allegations of harassment during the film's production, leading to a series of countersuits. The film, based on Colleen Hoover's novel, has grossed nearly USD 150 million domestically, despite its controversial backdrop.

