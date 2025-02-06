Goa Flags Off Free Trains for Devotees to Maha Kumbh
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated a free train service from Karmali to Prayagraj for devotees attending Maha Kumbh. Three special trains are scheduled, and more may be added if demand rises. The initiative, part of Mukhyamantri Dev Darshan Yojana, offers devotees food and a 24-hour Maha Kumbh visit.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to facilitate pilgrims, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant officially launched a free train service from Karmali railway station to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, enabling devotees to attend the Maha Kumbh this month.
The state has announced three special trains as part of this service, with the first transporting approximately 1,000 Goa residents on a 34-hour journey to Prayagraj. Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Desai and Art & Culture Minister Govind Gaude joined Sawant for the flag-off ceremony.
Sawant extended congratulations to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for hosting the historic Maha Kumbh, emphasizing Goa's commitment to assisting eager devotees through free train travel and onboard meals. The Mukhyamantri Dev Darshan Yojana program welcomes travelers aged 18 to 60 with no major health issues to embark on this spiritual journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ISKCON Unveils Eco-Friendly Mega Kitchen to Feed Devotees at Maha Kumbh
Enhanced Security and Spiritual Bliss: Ayodhya Prepares for Devotees
Prayagraj Prepares for Record-Breaking Mauni Amavasya with 150+ Special Trains
Devotees Flock to Prayagraj for Ganga Sandhya Aarti Amidst Cabinet Announcements
V. Somanna Inspects Mela Camps and Rail Arrangements for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj