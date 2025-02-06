Nezha 2 Shatters Chinese Box Office Records

In a remarkable achievement for China's film industry, 'Nezha 2,' an animated sequel, has soared to become the nation's highest-grossing movie, raking in more than 5.8 billion yuan, or approximately $796.32 million. The movie achieved this milestone during the prosperous Lunar New Year holiday.

With its narrative drawn from the tales of a mythical boy with extraordinary abilities, 'Nezha 2' eclipsed the earnings of 'The Battle at Lake Changjin', a 2021 blockbuster about the Korean War. The sequel continues the legacy of its 2019 predecessor, which is also among China's top-earning films.

This boom in box office revenue follows a challenging 2024 for the industry, where earnings plummeted by 22.6%. While the current success offers hope, analysts caution that the unpredictability of film releases and economic factors could present challenges ahead.

