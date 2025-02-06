Unmasking the Intruder: Saif Ali Khan's Harrowing Experience

In a shocking incident that shook Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by a Bangladeshi man identified as Shariful Fakir. The intruder was recognized by two of Khan's staffers during a police-conducted identification parade, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The brutal knife attack on Khan took place in his 12th-floor Bandra apartment, resulting in six stab wounds. The actor, aged 54, required hospitalization and underwent two surgeries before being discharged. The malicious act occurred on January 16, sending ripples across the film fraternity.

Fakir, also known as Vijay Das, was arrested soon after the incident. The arrest was made feasible after Fakir was positively identified through a facial recognition test matching him to the CCTV visuals. As the primary witness, staff member Eliyamma Phillip also suffered in the attack, bolstering the charges against the accused.

