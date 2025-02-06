Left Menu

Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon: Bridging Language Barriers in India's Judiciary

The Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon, under the National Language Technology Mission, is addressing India's linguistic challenges within its legal framework using AI-driven solutions. The event unites technologists, legal experts, and policymakers to transform India’s judiciary through innovative ideas and AI tools, promising improved access to justice.

06-02-2025
Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon: Bridging Language Barriers in India's Judiciary
The Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon, orchestrated under the National Language Technology Mission, stands as an innovative beacon tackling India's linguistic hurdles in the legal realm. Hosted at Bhopal's Global Skills Park Auditorium, the event marked a significant step toward making justice accessible through AI-powered solutions that transcend language and regional boundaries.

Emphasizing a collaborative effort, the hackathon was launched by Bhashini in partnership with Microsoft and organized by ID8NXT, empowered by ID8DEVHUB. The event aims to dismantle language barriers within the Indian judiciary system, creating seamless justice accessibility through AI and natural language processing, revolutionizing the justice delivery paradigm in the nation.

Participants addressed key needs like mediation promotion, simplified legal filings, and rural outreach through innovative solutions, guided by eminent figures like Digital India Bhashini Division CEO Shri Amitabh Nag. Affirming Microsoft's commitment, the event demonstrated AI's capability to bridge linguistic gaps, promising a transformative impact on India's judicial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

