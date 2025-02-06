Left Menu

Chandrika Tandon Celebrated by Indian PM for Grammy Win

Indian-American vocalist Chandrika Tandon thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his praise after her Grammy win for the album 'Triveni'. Expressing gratitude on Instagram, she shared a picture from their meeting. Modi celebrated her dedication to Indian culture in his congratulatory message.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:32 IST
Indian-American vocalist Chandrika Tandon has publicly thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognizing her Grammy win, elevating her global artistry. Tandon, an entrepreneur and sister to former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, secured her Grammy in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category.

On her Instagram, Tandon expressed her honor at the praise, mentioning an old photograph of herself with Modi, taken during a brief meeting in the US in 2023. She conveyed her gratitude, describing Modi's acknowledgment as a gracious gesture from the Prime Minister of India.

Modi's message commended Tandon's enduring passion for Indian culture and her role in spreading it globally. He expressed pride in her achievements across music, business, and philanthropy, recalling their 2023 encounter in New York fondly.

