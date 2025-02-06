Left Menu

Sanya Malhotra's 'Mrs': A Cultural Adaptation with a Strong Feminist Narrative

'Mrs', starring Sanya Malhotra, is a cultural adaptation of the Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen'. Directed by Arati Kadav, the film explores themes of patriarchy and women's oppression, tailored for a North Indian audience. It is set to premiere on ZEE5 after a successful festival run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:42 IST
Sanya Malhotra Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sanya Malhotra stars in 'Mrs', a Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen'. Known for its strong narrative on women's roles within a patriarchal society, 'Mrs' aims to make the story more relatable to North Indian audiences.

Despite not consulting with Nimisha Sajayan, the lead of the original film, Malhotra found the story resonated deeply with her. She prepared extensively for her role as Richa, an aspiring dancer who challenges her subservient position in the family.

The film, directed by Arati Kadav and set to premiere on ZEE5, highlights relatable themes of gender norms and domestic responsibilities. Kadav believes that the honest storytelling will resonate with many, reflecting a shared experience for women across different cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

