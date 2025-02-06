Ben Affleck's Thrilling Directorial Comeback with 'Animals'

Ben Affleck is making a riveting return to directing with 'Animals,' a kidnapping thriller for Netflix that promises intensity and suspense. Deadline confirms that Affleck will lead the project both behind the camera and as the film's star.

Joining Affleck in the cast is award-winning actress Gillian Anderson. The film is set to be shot in Los Angeles and features a screenplay crafted by screenwriters Connor McIntyre and Billy Ray. While the plot remains largely under wraps, Deadline reports that it involves a complex narrative centered on a kidnapping.

The production of 'Animals' is under the banner of Artists Equity, a project co-founded by Affleck, Matt Damon, and Gerry Cardinale from RedBird Capital Partners. Alongside Affleck, Damon and producer Dani Bernfeld are involved. Additional production credits include Brad Weston and Collin Creighton of Makeready and Fifth Season's partnership.

Deadline reveals that executive producers Michael Joe, Kevin Halloran, and Lucy Damon from Artists Equity, and collaborators from Fifth Season, are also on board. Initially, Affleck intended to oversee 'Animals' with Matt Damon in the leading role, but rights complications led to delays.

After focusing on a sequel to 'The Accountant' and collaborating with Damon on 'RIP,' another Netflix crime thriller, Affleck decided to star in 'Animals' himself due to Damon's commitment to Nolan's 'The Odyssey.' The film is now set to proceed with Affleck in front of and behind the camera. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)