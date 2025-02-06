Royal Stag BoomBox: A Fusion of Culture and Sound

Seagram's Royal Stag BoomBox launched its third edition with a vibrant, multisensory celebration in Mumbai, intertwining Bollywood tunes, hip-hop rhymes, and interactive gaming experiences.

The event came alive at TMC Ground, Thane, featuring electrifying performances by celebrated artists including Armaan Malik, Ikka, and Nikhita Gandhi, alongside DJ Yogii who set the stage alight. Gaming face-offs added an extra layer of excitement, as thousands gathered for this pulsating event.

Beyond music, the festival incorporated immersive art displays and curated food experiences, showcasing a unique blend of culture and innovation. With subsequent events planned in cities across India, Royal Stag BoomBox promises to continue bringing people together through the universal language of music.

(With inputs from agencies.)