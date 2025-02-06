Left Menu

Musical Fusion: Ed Sheeran and A. R. Rahman's Unforgettable Jam in Chennai

In Chennai, fans were thrilled by a surprise collaboration between British musician Ed Sheeran and Indian composer A. R. Rahman. The duo performed a mashup of 'Shape of You' and 'Urvashi Urvashi' during Sheeran's concert, highlighting the potential for more international acts in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:56 IST
A R Rahman Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected collaboration, global music icons Ed Sheeran and A. R. Rahman took the stage in Chennai, captivating an enthusiastic crowd.

On Wednesday, during Sheeran's concert, Rahman joined him to perform a unique mashup of 'Shape of You' and 'Urvashi Urvashi', delighting fans at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam.

As part of his India tour, Sheeran also connected with Rahman and his son, A R Ameen, sparking hopes for future international concerts in the culturally rich city of Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

