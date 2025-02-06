Left Menu

Between Flowers: The Musical Journey of OAFF

Kabeer Kathpalia, known as OAFF, releases his debut independent album 'Between Flowers'. The album blends electronica with Indian classical and folk elements and features various artists. It explores personal themes of love and loss, reflecting on life's transitions and existential questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:22 IST
On Thursday, renowned music composer and producer Kabeer Kathpalia, popularly recognized as OAFF, unveiled his debut independent album titled 'Between Flowers'.

Known for his work on film soundtracks like 'Gehraiyaan' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', as well as the web series 'Bandish Bandits', OAFF combines electronic music with Indian classical and folk melodies in this latest venture.

Featuring nine tracks with vocal contributions from artists such as Sid Sriram, Divyam Sodhi, and Amira Gill, 'Between Flowers' is a personal exploration for OAFF. Reflecting on a year marked by both personal loss and newfound love, he hopes the album resonates with listeners, bringing meaning and solace. The album is now accessible on major streaming platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

