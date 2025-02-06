A Sacred Dip: Manipur CM Prays for Peace at Maha Kumbh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, joined by three of his cabinet ministers and four BJP MLAs, seeking peace and prosperity for the nation and Manipur during the Maha Kumbh.

Singh expressed sentiments of divine connection, describing the spiritual experience on social media, emphasizing the cleansing of burdens through the confluence of sacred rivers: Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati.

As ethnic violence has left over 250 dead in Manipur since May 2023, Singh's participation in the Maha Kumbh serves as a symbolic appeal for unity and peace, urging residents of Manipur to join in prayers for a hopeful future.

(With inputs from agencies.)