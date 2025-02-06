A Sacred Dip: Manipur CM Prays for Peace at Maha Kumbh
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, along with other officials, participated in the Maha Kumbh at Triveni Sangam, Uttar Pradesh, praying for peace and prosperity for India and Manipur. This spiritual gathering was seen as a gesture of seeking divine intervention amid ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.
- Country:
- India
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, joined by three of his cabinet ministers and four BJP MLAs, seeking peace and prosperity for the nation and Manipur during the Maha Kumbh.
Singh expressed sentiments of divine connection, describing the spiritual experience on social media, emphasizing the cleansing of burdens through the confluence of sacred rivers: Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati.
As ethnic violence has left over 250 dead in Manipur since May 2023, Singh's participation in the Maha Kumbh serves as a symbolic appeal for unity and peace, urging residents of Manipur to join in prayers for a hopeful future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Palestine Diplomat Optimistic About Trump's Role in West Asia Peace
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Meets at Maha Kumbh: Decisions and Holy Dips
Prabowo Subianto Weighs Amnesty in Papua: A New Hope for Peace?
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Takes Sacred Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Pushes Forward with Strategic Development Initiatives