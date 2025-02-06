Dhoom Dhaam: A Wild Ride of Love and Chaos

In an exciting new film, 'Dhoom Dhaam,' actors Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi challenge conventional wedding night narratives. The film flips 'happily ever after' on its head as newlyweds Koyal, played by Yami, and Veer, portrayed by Pratik, embark on a chaotic adventure filled with unexpected twists and quirky characters.

Speaking to ANI, Yami elaborated on the storyline's unique premise, describing it as an unforgettable night sparked by an unexpected doorbell. Pratik added that Veer discovers new aspects of his wife with every passing moment, making it a narrative filled with surprises and evolving character dynamics.

The cast drew inspiration for their roles from real-life experiences. Yami based some of her character's traits on her sister's expressions and shared that the most challenging scenes involved maintaining high energy during night shoots. Audiences are set to enjoy 'Dhoom Dhaam' on Netflix from February 14, aligning with Valentine's Day celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)