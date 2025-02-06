Yogi's Visit to Ancestral Roots: A Journey towards Self-reliance in Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commenced a significant three-day visit in Uttarakhand, beginning with his ancestral village Panchur in Pauri district. On the first day, he inaugurated a two-day Kisan fair, emphasizing local resource utilization to foster self-reliance and curb migration from hilly areas.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath highlighted Uttarakhand's potential in dairy and animal husbandry, mentioning the medicinal benefits of goat milk. Expressing contentment over the distribution of goats and poultry at the fair, he described Uttarakhand as India's 'crown jewel' and advocated for a drug-free state.

Adityanath recognized Pantnagar Agricultural University for its pivotal role in the Green Revolution and food security. He also inaugurated a 100-foot-high tricolor flag, distributed cheques under various schemes, and paid homage to his spiritual mentor and late father for their significant contributions to educational institutions.

