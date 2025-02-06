Left Menu

A New Focus on Tradition: Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's Humble Wedding

Jeet Adani, the son of billionaire Gautam Adani, is set to marry Diva Shah in a small, traditional ceremony in Ahmedabad. The couple prioritized simplicity over extravagance, focusing on social empowerment by supporting NGOs and people with disabilities, while engaging celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra to promote inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:36 IST
A New Focus on Tradition: Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's Humble Wedding
Jeet Adani-Diva Jaimin Shah (Image source: X @jeet_adani1). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst widespread notions of opulence often tied to weddings of the ultra-rich, Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani opts for a modest celebration. Scheduled to marry Diva Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, Jeet will wed on February 7 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, following a blend of traditional Jain and Gujarati rites.

Anticipation surrounded their nuptials as rumors spread about potential grandeur. However, ANI reveals that the affair will be private, attended only by close family, deliberately steering clear of political and celebrity appearances. Gautam Adani, the Adani Group founder, confirmed the simple nature of the wedding.

The ceremony will commence at Shantigram, the Adani township, as the couple champions a charitable cause alongside their celebrations. They have pledged support to varied NGOs and connected with the disabled community through an initiative at Mitti Cafe. Their visit highlights Jeet's ongoing commitment to empowering those with disabilities.

In a notable gesture, the couple announced 'Mangal Seva', benefiting 500 newly married women with disabilities. Gautam Adani shared his pride in this philanthropic initiative. Additionally, Jeet Adani extends his influence by collaborating with Shark Tank India for a special episode showcasing innovative ideas.

The wedding integrates fashion and social purpose, with renowned designer Manish Malhotra collaborating with the Family of Disabled to craft special shawls, blending elegance with social empowerment. This aligns with the couple's focus on merging fashion and inclusivity, making the wedding a tribute to Indian culture and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025