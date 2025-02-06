A New Focus on Tradition: Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's Humble Wedding

Amidst widespread notions of opulence often tied to weddings of the ultra-rich, Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani opts for a modest celebration. Scheduled to marry Diva Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, Jeet will wed on February 7 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, following a blend of traditional Jain and Gujarati rites.

Anticipation surrounded their nuptials as rumors spread about potential grandeur. However, ANI reveals that the affair will be private, attended only by close family, deliberately steering clear of political and celebrity appearances. Gautam Adani, the Adani Group founder, confirmed the simple nature of the wedding.

The ceremony will commence at Shantigram, the Adani township, as the couple champions a charitable cause alongside their celebrations. They have pledged support to varied NGOs and connected with the disabled community through an initiative at Mitti Cafe. Their visit highlights Jeet's ongoing commitment to empowering those with disabilities.

In a notable gesture, the couple announced 'Mangal Seva', benefiting 500 newly married women with disabilities. Gautam Adani shared his pride in this philanthropic initiative. Additionally, Jeet Adani extends his influence by collaborating with Shark Tank India for a special episode showcasing innovative ideas.

The wedding integrates fashion and social purpose, with renowned designer Manish Malhotra collaborating with the Family of Disabled to craft special shawls, blending elegance with social empowerment. This aligns with the couple's focus on merging fashion and inclusivity, making the wedding a tribute to Indian culture and heritage.

