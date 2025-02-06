Influencer Marketing Under Scrutiny: ASCI Exposes Rampant Guideline Breaches

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has raised an alarm over significant guideline breaches among social media influencers. A staggering 69% of these 'digital stars' have been promoting brands without adhering to necessary disclosure norms, as revealed in a recent ASCI statement.

An analysis of Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2024 showed that 69% failed to follow required disclosure guidelines, potentially compromising transparency in advertising. This lack of disclosure could expose a massive audience of over 110 million followers to undisclosed promotional content.

Leading sectors such as fashion and lifestyle, telecom products, and personal care accounted for the majority of violations. ASCI's Chief Executive, Manisha Kapoor, emphasized the need for immediate corrective actions from advertisers and influencers to maintain transparency and public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)