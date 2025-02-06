Inmates' Creations Shine at Himachal's Gaiety Theatre

The Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services in Himachal Pradesh kicked off a four-day exhibition highlighting the creative work of inmates from various jails across the state. Hosted at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla, the event features a wide range of products including handicrafts, furniture, and bakery items.

The exhibition, inaugurated by Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, also includes handloom items like shawls, stoles, and mufflers, available for purchase by locals and tourists. In a statement to the press, Ojha explained that the exhibition aims to boost citizen engagement and show how vocational training can transform inmates' lives.

By encouraging people to purchase the showcased items, Ojha hopes to aid in the rehabilitation of inmates, providing them with skills and income opportunities that could benefit them and their families after serving their sentences. This initiative is among ongoing efforts to facilitate reintegration and skill development for prisoners.

