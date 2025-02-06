Unifying Traditions: Youth Urged to Preserve Tribal Heritage

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey has called on young people to resist external influences that threaten to distort tribal traditions. This appeal came during the 'Yuva Kumbh' event organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (ABVKA).

Uikey expressed concern over hidden influences working against tribal societies and encouraged the youth to stand against these forces. ABVKA national president Satyendra Singh also highlighted the importance of preserving and sharing tribal heritage through various mediums.

Additionally, Swami Avadheshanand Giri Maharaj, representing the Juna Akhara, emphasized active engagement with tribal communities by spiritual leaders. He highlighted that the Maha Kumbh of Sanatan culture is incomplete without the inclusion of tribal traditions. The event also hosted speeches from notable figures such as Laxmanraj Singh Markam and others.

