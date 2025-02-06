Left Menu

Star-Studded Sangeet: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Shine at Siddharth Chopra's Wedding Festivities

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dazzled at the Sangeet ceremony for Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding in Mumbai. Both twins in navy blue attire, Priyanka added glamour with diamond jewels. The events have been lively and joyful, with family and friends celebrating together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:49 IST
Star-Studded Sangeet: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Shine at Siddharth Chopra's Wedding Festivities
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Siddharth and Neelam (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a magnificent entrance at the Sangeet ceremony for Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya on Thursday evening. The star-studded event marked Nick Jonas's presence in India, being his first involvement in his brother-in-law Siddharth's wedding celebrations.

The couple, known for their style, coordinated in navy blue ethnic wear. Priyanka, famous for her role in 'Barfi', wore a stunning blue lehenga, while pop icon Nick Jonas sported an all-blue ensemble, comprising a sherwani and pants. She amplified her glamorous look with a sparkling diamond necklace, bracelet, and rings.

Upon arrival, Priyanka and Nick joined Siddharth and Neelam for photographs. The soon-to-wed couple impressed with their attire, Neelam in a shimmering silver lehenga and Siddharth looking sharp in a blue sherwani. Priyanka, amidst the wedding festivities in Mumbai, has been the center of attention, especially after her vibrant participation during the mehendi and haldi functions held on Wednesday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025