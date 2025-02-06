Star-Studded Sangeet: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Shine at Siddharth Chopra's Wedding Festivities

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a magnificent entrance at the Sangeet ceremony for Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya on Thursday evening. The star-studded event marked Nick Jonas's presence in India, being his first involvement in his brother-in-law Siddharth's wedding celebrations.

The couple, known for their style, coordinated in navy blue ethnic wear. Priyanka, famous for her role in 'Barfi', wore a stunning blue lehenga, while pop icon Nick Jonas sported an all-blue ensemble, comprising a sherwani and pants. She amplified her glamorous look with a sparkling diamond necklace, bracelet, and rings.

Upon arrival, Priyanka and Nick joined Siddharth and Neelam for photographs. The soon-to-wed couple impressed with their attire, Neelam in a shimmering silver lehenga and Siddharth looking sharp in a blue sherwani. Priyanka, amidst the wedding festivities in Mumbai, has been the center of attention, especially after her vibrant participation during the mehendi and haldi functions held on Wednesday night.

