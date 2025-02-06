Star-Studded Sangeet: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Shine at Siddharth Chopra's Wedding Festivities
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dazzled at the Sangeet ceremony for Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding in Mumbai. Both twins in navy blue attire, Priyanka added glamour with diamond jewels. The events have been lively and joyful, with family and friends celebrating together.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a magnificent entrance at the Sangeet ceremony for Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya on Thursday evening. The star-studded event marked Nick Jonas's presence in India, being his first involvement in his brother-in-law Siddharth's wedding celebrations.
The couple, known for their style, coordinated in navy blue ethnic wear. Priyanka, famous for her role in 'Barfi', wore a stunning blue lehenga, while pop icon Nick Jonas sported an all-blue ensemble, comprising a sherwani and pants. She amplified her glamorous look with a sparkling diamond necklace, bracelet, and rings.
Upon arrival, Priyanka and Nick joined Siddharth and Neelam for photographs. The soon-to-wed couple impressed with their attire, Neelam in a shimmering silver lehenga and Siddharth looking sharp in a blue sherwani. Priyanka, amidst the wedding festivities in Mumbai, has been the center of attention, especially after her vibrant participation during the mehendi and haldi functions held on Wednesday night.
