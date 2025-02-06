Anthony Mackie Discusses Enduring Bond Among Avengers Cast

Anthony Mackie has shed light on the enduring camaraderie among the star cast of 'Avengers', revealing that their friendly interactions continue even after the blockbuster release of 'Avengers: Endgame', according to People Magazine. Mackie, who will soon feature in the new Marvel film 'Captain America: Brave New World', expressed this bond in a recent interview.

'We still have our chat. We still go back, and forth, and make fun of each other. We're an active, lively bunch, I'll just put it that way,' Mackie told People. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, kickstarted by 2008's Iron Man, boasts stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner.

Mackie further praised the quick wit of his co-stars in their text group, singling out Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle for sending the cleverest memes and GIFs. 'The two of them are probably the smartest, like beyond smart,' Mackie said, emphasizing their intellectual contributions.

Joining the MCU in 2014 with 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', Mackie's portrayal of Sam Wilson, a former Air Force rescue squadron member and Avenger, has been pivotal. The role gained further prominence when Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, passed the Captain America shield to Wilson at the end of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

This is not the first disclosure of the Avengers' private chats. Scarlett Johansson, known for her role as Black Widow, expressed to The New York Times last year the group's desire to keep their messages confidential, likening their bond to that of a family.

'The Avengers, we're like a family. We've been through an incredible experience over a decade plus of time. It was life-changing for all of us,' Johansson remarked. 'If you text the chain, you can guarantee that within a few minutes, most people will respond, which is great.'

As 'Captain America: Brave New World' marks Mackie's first appearance as the titular superhero, the film also features Harrison Ford taking over from the late William Hurt as U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, alongside Liv Tyler, returning as scientist Betty Ross from 2008's 'The Incredible Hulk'.

