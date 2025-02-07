Left Menu

George Clooney's Broadway Debut: A Nervous Return to Theater

Acclaimed actor George Clooney is set to make his Broadway debut in 'Good Night, and Good Luck.' Clooney, a two-time Oscar winner, expressed nervousness as he returns to live theater after nearly 40 years. The play, co-written by Clooney, is adapted from his 2005 film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 05:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 05:41 IST
George Clooney's Broadway Debut: A Nervous Return to Theater
George Clooney

Acclaimed actor George Clooney is preparing for his Broadway debut in the play 'Good Night, and Good Luck,' marking his return to the stage after almost four decades. Despite his successful film career, Clooney admitted to feeling nervous as he steps back into live theater.

The play, co-written and starring Clooney, is an adaptation of his 2005 film. It centers around broadcast news legend Edward R. Murrow and his battles against Senator Joseph McCarthy's witch hunts during the 1950s, echoing themes of truth and journalistic integrity.

'Good Night, and Good Luck' will run on Broadway from March 12 to June 8, offering audiences an opportunity to witness Clooney's performance on a subject he feels passionate about.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025