Left Menu

Reborn: Zoya's New Cinematic Voyage into Feminine Essence

Zoya from the House of Tata unveils ‘Reborn,’ a multi-media campaign directed by Laurence Dunmore exploring a woman's journey of self-discovery. The campaign introduces a new logo and the Eterna Cut™ solitaire collection, focusing on the deep connection between jewellery and a woman's personal journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:18 IST
Reborn: Zoya's New Cinematic Voyage into Feminine Essence
  • Country:
  • United States

Zoya, the fine luxury jewellery wing of the House of Tata, has launched a new multi-media campaign titled 'Reborn.' Directed by Cannes Lion-winner Laurence Dunmore, the campaign captures the evocative journey of a woman rediscovering her feminine identity.

The film coincides with the introduction of the Eterna Cut™ solitaire collection, offering star-shaped faceted designs, and a revamped logo symbolizing creation and vitality. This collection is a tribute to purity and the solitary essence of meaningful femininity, reflecting the Zoya woman's unique journey.

Zoya's CEO, Ajoy Chawla, emphasizes that these jewels are more than adornments, acknowledging them as a woman's treasure, mirroring her inner brilliance. As the brand celebrates its 15th anniversary, Zoya continues to revolutionize India's luxury jewellery experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025