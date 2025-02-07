Reborn: Zoya's New Cinematic Voyage into Feminine Essence

Zoya, the fine luxury jewellery wing of the House of Tata, has launched a new multi-media campaign titled 'Reborn.' Directed by Cannes Lion-winner Laurence Dunmore, the campaign captures the evocative journey of a woman rediscovering her feminine identity.

The film coincides with the introduction of the Eterna Cut™ solitaire collection, offering star-shaped faceted designs, and a revamped logo symbolizing creation and vitality. This collection is a tribute to purity and the solitary essence of meaningful femininity, reflecting the Zoya woman's unique journey.

Zoya's CEO, Ajoy Chawla, emphasizes that these jewels are more than adornments, acknowledging them as a woman's treasure, mirroring her inner brilliance. As the brand celebrates its 15th anniversary, Zoya continues to revolutionize India's luxury jewellery experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)