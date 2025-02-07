Westminster Dog Show Returns to Madison Square Garden: A Pawsitive Homecoming

The Westminster Kennel Club dog show, one of America's most prestigious canine contests, has returned to its historic home at Madison Square Garden after being relocated during the pandemic years. Enthusiasts, both on-site and remote, eagerly await to see which dog will earn the 'best in show' title.

Running across three days, the event features about 2,500 dogs from 201 breeds, showcasing their agility, obedience, and conformity to breed standards. Dog lovers can follow the competition through Fox Sports broadcasts and online streams.

Despite its prestige, the event faces protest from animal rights activists. Their presence highlights debates on breeding practices, though the Westminster club maintains the show promotes responsible ownership and celebrates canine diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)