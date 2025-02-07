Star-Studded 'SNL' 50th Anniversary Special Revealed

The much-anticipated 'Saturday Night Live' 50th anniversary special promises to be a thrilling spectacle, featuring a galaxy of stars. Steve Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, and Bad Bunny are among the celebrities confirmed to make appearances, celebrating the iconic show's impressive half-century legacy.

Set to air on February 16 as a live three-hour telecast, the special will also feature Scarlett Johansson. Her appearance comes as a nod to her ties with the show through her marriage to 'Weekend Update' co-host Colin Jost. This celebration comes two days post the 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert' livestream on Peacock, where viewers will enjoy performances from renowned artists.

Jimmy Fallon is set to host the anniversary special, steering a night full of entertainment and nostalgia. Other performers include Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Chris Martin, David Byrne, and Eddie Vedder, guaranteeing an unforgettable evening for fans of 'Saturday Night Live.'

(With inputs from agencies.)