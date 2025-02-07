Left Menu

Star-Studded 'SNL' 50th Anniversary Special Revealed

The 'Saturday Night Live' 50th anniversary special will be a star-studded event featuring appearances by renowned celebrities such as Steve Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, and Bad Bunny. Scarlett Johansson will also make an appearance to honor the iconic show's legacy. The special airs on February 16, hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:39 IST
The much-anticipated 'Saturday Night Live' 50th anniversary special promises to be a thrilling spectacle, featuring a galaxy of stars. Steve Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, and Bad Bunny are among the celebrities confirmed to make appearances, celebrating the iconic show's impressive half-century legacy.

Set to air on February 16 as a live three-hour telecast, the special will also feature Scarlett Johansson. Her appearance comes as a nod to her ties with the show through her marriage to 'Weekend Update' co-host Colin Jost. This celebration comes two days post the 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert' livestream on Peacock, where viewers will enjoy performances from renowned artists.

Jimmy Fallon is set to host the anniversary special, steering a night full of entertainment and nostalgia. Other performers include Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Chris Martin, David Byrne, and Eddie Vedder, guaranteeing an unforgettable evening for fans of 'Saturday Night Live.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

