Left Menu

Angelina Jolie's Touching Tribute to Her Mother at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Angelina Jolie shared an emotional memory of her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. While receiving the Maltin Modern Master Award, Jolie reflected on her mother's aspirations and sacrifices, highlighting her enduring impact on Jolie's personal and professional life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:52 IST
Angelina Jolie's Touching Tribute to Her Mother at Santa Barbara Film Festival
Angelina Jolie (Photo/Instagram/@fallontonight). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Angelina Jolie shared a deeply personal memory involving her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, and the Academy Awards, according to People magazine. Jolie was honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award, presented by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and engaged in a conversation with critic Leonard Maltin about her accomplished career.

The 49-year-old actress recalled the time her father, Jon Voight, won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1979. During the ceremony, Voight was accompanied by actress Stacey Pickren, while Bertrand was at home with young Jolie and her brother following her separation from Voight. Jolie highlighted the emotional impact of her mother's experience as she watched the proceedings alone with her children from their apartment.

Reflecting on her own Oscar win in 2000, Jolie remembered the influence of her mother, who nurtured Jolie's creative ambitions. Bertrand's consistent support, including writing letters to Jolie's film characters, underscored her ongoing presence in Jolie's life. At the event, Jolie was celebrated not only for her cinematic achievements but also for her enduring influence on the film industry. Her latest project, 'Maria,' depicting the life of opera singer Maria Callas, is currently streaming on Netflix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025