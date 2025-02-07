Angelina Jolie's Touching Tribute to Her Mother at Santa Barbara Film Festival

At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Angelina Jolie shared a deeply personal memory involving her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, and the Academy Awards, according to People magazine. Jolie was honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award, presented by filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and engaged in a conversation with critic Leonard Maltin about her accomplished career.

The 49-year-old actress recalled the time her father, Jon Voight, won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1979. During the ceremony, Voight was accompanied by actress Stacey Pickren, while Bertrand was at home with young Jolie and her brother following her separation from Voight. Jolie highlighted the emotional impact of her mother's experience as she watched the proceedings alone with her children from their apartment.

Reflecting on her own Oscar win in 2000, Jolie remembered the influence of her mother, who nurtured Jolie's creative ambitions. Bertrand's consistent support, including writing letters to Jolie's film characters, underscored her ongoing presence in Jolie's life. At the event, Jolie was celebrated not only for her cinematic achievements but also for her enduring influence on the film industry. Her latest project, 'Maria,' depicting the life of opera singer Maria Callas, is currently streaming on Netflix.

