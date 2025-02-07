In Memoriam: Kameshwar Chaupal, The First Kar Sevak

Kameshwar Chaupal, a prominent BJP leader and VHP functionary renowned for laying the inaugural brick for the Ayodhya Ram temple in 1989, passed away following an extended illness. He died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, as confirmed by the media centre of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow, acknowledging Chaupal as a steadfast devotee of Lord Ram. Remembered for his dedication to the marginalized, Chaupal, a member of the Dalit community, also served as a member of the Ram temple trust.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) lamented his loss, describing it as deeply saddening. Chaupal was hailed from Patna and celebrated for his lifelong dedication to religious and social causes. Prominent figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, offered tributes, celebrating Chaupal's enduring legacy.

