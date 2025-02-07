Left Menu

In Memoriam: Kameshwar Chaupal, The First Kar Sevak

BJP leader and VHP functionary Kameshwar Chaupal, notably known for laying the first brick for the Ayodhya Ram temple in 1989, passed away after battling a kidney ailment. Tributes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others highlight his devotion to Lord Ram and contributions to society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:55 IST
Kameshwar Chaupal, a prominent BJP leader and VHP functionary renowned for laying the inaugural brick for the Ayodhya Ram temple in 1989, passed away following an extended illness. He died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, as confirmed by the media centre of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow, acknowledging Chaupal as a steadfast devotee of Lord Ram. Remembered for his dedication to the marginalized, Chaupal, a member of the Dalit community, also served as a member of the Ram temple trust.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) lamented his loss, describing it as deeply saddening. Chaupal was hailed from Patna and celebrated for his lifelong dedication to religious and social causes. Prominent figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, offered tributes, celebrating Chaupal's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

