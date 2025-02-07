A Tapestry of Modern and Contemporary Art Unveiled at India Art Fair

The India Art Fair has opened its doors to a vast spectrum of Indian and South Asian modern and contemporary artworks, making it the largest edition so far. Located at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla, the event features 120 exhibitors, including 78 galleries, providing a showcase for renowned and emerging artists.

Noteworthy Indian galleries participating include Chawla Art Gallery and Nature Morte, presenting an array of pieces by legendary artists like FN Souza and MF Husain alongside contemporary creators such as Manjunath Kamath. The event highlights emerging talents with the 'Focus' section, emphasizing innovative art by boundary-pushing South Asian artists.

The fair encompasses a broadened design section, showcasing limited edition collectibles from pioneering studios. As part of the Talks Programme, interdisciplinary discussions will explore South Asia's rising prominence in global art and culture, wrapping up on February 9.

