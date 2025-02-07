Empowering Nagaland: Bridging Cultures and Connectivity

The Nagaland International Conference on Tourism, Transport, and Logistics kicked off at Chumoukedima, aiming to boost tourism and regional connectivity. Under the theme 'Empowering Nagaland, India through Connectivity and Sustainable Development,' the event was spearheaded by the Business Association of Nagas and supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

Nagaland Advisor for Industries & Commerce, Hekani Jakhalu, emphasized the government's key role in expanding tourism through infrastructure development, noting budgetary constraints as a significant challenge. Jakhalu highlighted the necessity for collaborative efforts to address these issues.

Second Secretary of the Japanese Embassy, Ryuta Saito, underscored the historical connection and future collaboration potential between Japan and Nagaland, citing the readiness of Japanese businesses to partner with Nagaland for cultural and economic exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)