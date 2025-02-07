Left Menu

Empowering Nagaland: Bridging Cultures and Connectivity

The Nagaland International Conference on Tourism, Transport, and Logistics, themed 'Empowering Nagaland, India through Connectivity and Sustainable Development,' was held to promote tourism and regional connectivity. The event featured discussions on collaborative efforts with Japan and highlighted the importance of infrastructure investment for sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:17 IST
Empowering Nagaland: Bridging Cultures and Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland International Conference on Tourism, Transport, and Logistics kicked off at Chumoukedima, aiming to boost tourism and regional connectivity. Under the theme 'Empowering Nagaland, India through Connectivity and Sustainable Development,' the event was spearheaded by the Business Association of Nagas and supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

Nagaland Advisor for Industries & Commerce, Hekani Jakhalu, emphasized the government's key role in expanding tourism through infrastructure development, noting budgetary constraints as a significant challenge. Jakhalu highlighted the necessity for collaborative efforts to address these issues.

Second Secretary of the Japanese Embassy, Ryuta Saito, underscored the historical connection and future collaboration potential between Japan and Nagaland, citing the readiness of Japanese businesses to partner with Nagaland for cultural and economic exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025