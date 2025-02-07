Divine Blessings: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta Reunite for 'Vadh 2'

Veteran actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta are teaming up once again for the sequel to their previous film, 'Vadh'. On Friday, the cast and crew, including director Jaspal Singh Sandhu and producer Ankur Garg, convened at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj to seek blessings for 'Vadh 2'.

In an effort to secure divine favor, the team participated in the sacred ritual of taking a dip at the revered Sangam Ghat. They extended their spiritual journey by visiting the Akshay Vat Temple, where they offered prayers. Neena Gupta expressed her longstanding desire to experience the Maha Kumbh mela, emphasizing the unique spiritual connection she felt.

Sanjay Mishra shared his anticipation for beginning the project, considering the ritual a perfect initiation. The title 'Vadh', deeply embedded in Hindu mythology, symbolizes the vanquishing of evil, which aligns well with the intense narrative expected in the film. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films, 'Vadh 2' promises a thrilling sequel.

(With inputs from agencies.)