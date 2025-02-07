Left Menu

Divine Blessings: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta Reunite for 'Vadh 2'

Veteran actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta reunite for 'Vadh 2', seeking divine blessings at the Mahakumbh. The pair, along with the film's crew, participated in rituals, marking an auspicious start. 'Vadh' is rooted in mythological themes, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:44 IST
Divine Blessings: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta Reunite for 'Vadh 2'
Neena Gupta and Sajay Mishra (Image source: film's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta are teaming up once again for the sequel to their previous film, 'Vadh'. On Friday, the cast and crew, including director Jaspal Singh Sandhu and producer Ankur Garg, convened at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj to seek blessings for 'Vadh 2'.

In an effort to secure divine favor, the team participated in the sacred ritual of taking a dip at the revered Sangam Ghat. They extended their spiritual journey by visiting the Akshay Vat Temple, where they offered prayers. Neena Gupta expressed her longstanding desire to experience the Maha Kumbh mela, emphasizing the unique spiritual connection she felt.

Sanjay Mishra shared his anticipation for beginning the project, considering the ritual a perfect initiation. The title 'Vadh', deeply embedded in Hindu mythology, symbolizes the vanquishing of evil, which aligns well with the intense narrative expected in the film. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's Luv Films, 'Vadh 2' promises a thrilling sequel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025