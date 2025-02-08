Left Menu

Revolutionary Fusion: Rado DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan

Rado unveils its latest masterpiece, the DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan, combining six decades of iconic design with modern innovation. This watch features a unique yellow-gold-coloured bezel, grey rubber strap, and a matt black dial, powered by Rado's calibre R764 automatic movement for superior performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Rado, known for its innovative designs, has launched the DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan, marking a new era for its timepieces. The watch integrates over sixty years of legacy with cutting-edge design by British industrial designer Tej Chauhan.

The DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan features a yellow-gold-coloured PVD-coated Ceramos™ bezel and a distinctive light grey rubber strap. Its bold aesthetics are enhanced by a matt black dial with a striking silver and blue minute track, highlighting Chauhan's unique typography for the day-date display.

Equipped with Rado's advanced calibre R764 automatic movement, this watch offers an 80-hour power reserve and enhanced precision. With a water resistance of up to 100 meters, it exemplifies Rado's commitment to blending performance with innovative design.

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

